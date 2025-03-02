Udhayanidhi opens home for women with disabilities, indoor sports facility

CHENNAI: Several facilities, including homes for homeless women with disabilities, a gym, multi-purpose buildings, and an indoor sports venue, together valued at Rs 8.53 crore, were opened in the city on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the facilities, including a snack bar building complex valued at Rs 78 lakh at the Chennai Presidency College. He also visited the Sir CV Raman Museum in the Department of Physics at the college, which honours the Tamil Nadu physicist who studied here and won the Nobel Prize and Bharat Ratna award. He also viewed the Spectro Photograph device used by Sir CV Raman.

Udhayanidhi then inaugurated a museum dedicated to Dr S Chandrasekhar, a Nobel and Padma Vibhushan-winning physicist from Tamil Nadu, who also studied at the college.

Later, the Deputy CM inaugurated a multi-purpose building and modern gymnasium built under the MLA Constituency Development Fund, valued at Rs 1.25 crore at Dr Besant Road. Also, a multi-purpose centre and a fair-price shop, valued at Rs 1 crore and constructed under the same fund, was declared open. He distributed household items and new electronic family cards to the cardholders.

In addition, a shelter for homeless women with disabilities, and a gym were inaugurated at SP Balasubrahmanyam Road in Nungambakkam. Both were constructed at a total cost of Rs 4.50 crore. Udhayanidhi also interacted with the differently-abled persons at the venue.

At the Nungambakkam Sports Ground, a shuttle badminton indoor sports hall, constructed under the MP's Constituency Development Fund at Rs 1 crore was also opened for public use.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumaar, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and senior officials took part in the events.