Udhayanidhi hands out funds to six Tamil Nadu athletes for upcoming ISF U-15 Gymnasiade

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday handed out cheques worth Rs 2.50 lakh each, totalling Rs 15 lakh, to six athletes from the state who will participate in the upcoming ISF U-15 Gymnasiade 2025.

This school-level sports event will feature schools from across the world competing in the global tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Serbia from 4 to 14 April.

The funds were provided from the Tamil Nadu Champions Fund. Additional Chief Secretary of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Atulya Misra IAS, and Member Secretary of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, J Meghanatha Reddy, were also present at the distribution event.