Udhayanidhi dismisses EPS's criticism on police over Vijay's Karur rally tragedy

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday dismissed claims by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami that inadequate police security contributed to the tragedy at a political rally in Karur on Thursday.

Visiting Karur Government Hospital, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister MK Stalin had inspected the venue and ensured that full security measures were in place.

Addressing questions about security arrangements, Udhayanidhi said the opposition leader’s criticism was merely a political comment. “The Chief Minister personally came to inspect the site yesterday. Edappadi himself had conducted a political campaign at the same venue just two days earlier. The DGP has already clarified the expected crowd, the actual attendance, and the security measures that were in place. The level of security provided was more than adequate. He has clearly explained how every meetings (of Vijay) were getting delayed. I do not wish to politicise this tragedy or attribute blame,” he said.

He added that a retired justice, Aruna Jagadeesan, is heading a commission to investigate the incident. “The commission will record statements from victims and visit the site. Its report will ensure that the truth is known and appropriate legal action follows,” Udhayanidhi said.

Udhayanidhi also detailed the extent of casualties, noting that 39 people died, including 17 women, 13 men, and nine children. Ambulances were dispatched to deliver the bodies, and medical personnel from Karur and surrounding districts provided care to the injured.

On crowd management, Udhayanidhi emphasised the responsibilities of party leaders. “All leaders have the right to meet their supporters, which is a democratic duty. When large gatherings occur, second-rung leaders are responsible for ensuring proper arrangements. The police guide on safety measures, while leaders must ensure the public does not face danger. This is a shared responsibility, and we will ensure such tragedies do not recur,” he said.

He also advised reporters to direct any questions regarding the rally to Vijay, noting that the actor could provide clarity on his meetings and events.

Udhayanidhi added that seven ministers had visited the hospital to comfort families and that the government would stand by them in every possible way. He appealed to the public and media to approach the tragedy with humanity and continue supporting the injured and bereaved families.