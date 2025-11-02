Udhayanidhi accuses BJP of ‘voter cleansing’ through SIR to gain foothold in TN

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of “manipulating democracy” by using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the Election Commission to “engineer a selective voter cleansing” ahead of upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off the MRT1 Chargebee Chennai Runs 2025 marathon from Napier bridge, Udhayanidhi alleged that the BJP was “retaining favourable votes and removing unfavourable ones” across states. “Wherever elections are approaching, the BJP is openly engaging in activities that favour its prospects. They are using the SIR process to delete votes that may go against them. In Tamil Nadu, they can never win through people’s mandate, and that is why they are resorting to such tactics,” he charged.

He said an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin would deliberate on the issue, adding that media reports had already exposed similar irregularities in Bihar. “We will hear all political parties before taking a collective stand,” he said.

Asked about internal developments within the AIADMK, Udhayanidhi refused to comment but reiterated, “This is exactly why I had said earlier that ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami should continue as the permanent general secretary.”

Udhayanidhi also said the government had made extensive monsoon preparedness measures, with civic and PWD departments executing road patchwork and flood-mitigation works across districts. Responding to queries on recent Enforcement Directorate letter to the TN DGP, he said, “The concerned Minister has already replied. We are prepared to face any inquiry as per law.”

When asked about actor Ajith Kumar’s remarks on the Karur tragedy, Udhayanidhi said, “The Chief Minister has already spoken. The CBI inquiry is ongoing, and I do not wish to comment. Whatever Ajith says is his personal opinion, and I respect that.”