Udhayakumar slams CM over ‘Sundara Travels’ jibe, says EPS steers ‘People’s Travels’ to end DMK regime

CHENNAI: Retorting to Chief Minister M K Stalin’s remark ridiculing AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s election campaign and the vehicle used for it as “Sundara Travels”, senior AIADMK leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, R B Udhayakumar, urged the CM not to belittle their leader’s campaign, which he described as “The People’s Travels” aimed at ending the DMK regime.

In a video message, Udhayakumar said their party leader had exposed the failures of the Stalin-led government, which he described as being on “ventilator support” in an intensive care unit. Unable to withstand the criticism that based on facts, the CM resorted to citing election-related data to undermine the AIADMK party and its leadership, he claimed.

Stalin had made a sarcastic remark about the AIADMK’s electoral setbacks since Palaniswami became the GS of the party and mocked Palaniswami, claiming he was unfit to fulfil his tall promises of unseating the DMK’s Dravidian Model government, said Udhayakumar. “But the CM has failed to hear the voice of the people, who believe he is unfit for anything,” Udhayakumar added.

Referring to the CM’s description of Palaniswami’s campaign as “Sundara Travels”, the title of a comedy movie, Udhayakumar cautioned against dismissing the Leader of the Opposition and his campaign, which he referred to as “People’s Travels” and “People’s heartbeat Travels”. “This Travels will bring an end to your (Stalin) regime,” he quipped.