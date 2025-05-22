Udhayakumar hits out at minister Regupathy over remarks against EPS

CHENNAI: Deputy Leader of the Opposition and former Minister RB Udhayakumar lashed out at Minister S Regupathy for his remarks against AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Udhayakumar labelled Regupathy as "an epitome of hypocrisy" and asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would soon dethrone the ruling regime.

Unable to respond to the pointed questions raised by the LOP regarding his visit to Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting, Chief Minister MK Stalin had instead deployed a turncoat to answer on his behalf, Udhayakumar said in a strongly worded statement, condemning the move.

He criticised Regupathy for targeting the leaders of the political movement that had given him his identity. “He has joined the ‘evil force’ to advance his own political career. Now, to appease his master, he is speaking against AIADMK leaders,” Udhayakumar said. He further alleged that the people in Regupathy’s own constituency are well aware of the wealth amassed by him.

Reiterating Palaniswami’s criticism of the CM’s Delhi visit, Udhayakumar said Stalin’s trip was intended more to safeguard his son and Deputy CM, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and his close associates, rather than to serve the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu.

He further said that the people would soon put an end to the current dispensation.