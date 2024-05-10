Udhayakumar flays Bharathi for personal attack against EPS

CHENNAI: Deputy Leader of Opposition and former minister RB Udhayakumar on Thursday hit back at DMK senior leader RS Bharathi for resorting to personal attack, targeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who flagged the shortcomings of the present dispensation on various fronts.

Udhayakumar, in a statement, said that their party leader flagged the DMK government’s failure in implementing the poll promises and highlighted how the people of the state were suffering in the DMK’s three-year regime. He also pointed out to the hike in power tariff and increase in property and water taxes and failed to control the steep rise of price of construction materials and essential commodities such as rice and milk.

Unable to answer the Leader of Opposition’s questions, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin deployed Bharathi to indulge in personal attacks. “What have they done in the last three years? Any new schemes implemented by this regime except continuing the AIADMK government’s welfare schemes? Whether it allocated funds for the scheme? Instead of answering these questions, they are letting out an unwarranted statement that the AIADMK had remained a slave to the BJP during its tenure,” he said.

He also ridiculed the DMK party’s double standard when it comes to handling the BJP. It adopted the slogan of ‘Go Back’ (Modi) when it was an opposition party, now it is ‘welcome’ (Modi). “To protect their family and business interest, the DMK first family remained silent over the Cauvery water issue and betrayed the farmers of the Delta region,” he said and cautioned the DMK leader to refrain from indulging in personal attacks.