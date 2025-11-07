Tyre burst caused accident: Insurance firm told to pay Rs 7 Lakh

MADURAI: The Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an insurance company to compensate Jebiston of Tiruchendur for an accident near Karaikudi in Sivaganga district.

His insured vehicle met with an accident following a tyre burst. Though an insurance surveyor assured compensation, the company later rejected the claim, alleging overloading.

After no response to his legal notice, Jebiston filed a complaint. President of the commission, Chakravarthy, and members, Sankar and Namatchivayam, held that the insurer failed to prove overloading and ordered payment of Rs 4,01,463 for repairs, Rs 3 lakh for mental agony and deficiency in service, and Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses within six weeks.