Two youths killed in head-on bike collision in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: The rash riding consumed the lives of two youths after their bikes collided with each other in Thanjavur on Friday late hours.

Dinesh (21), a resident of Athirampattinam, along with his friend Vishwa (23), were proceeding to Pudupattinam from Pattukkottai. Dinesh was riding the bike. Meanwhile, Samuel (19), and his friend Nishanth (20), from Pattukkottai were returning to their native place from Athirampattinam and Samuel was riding the bike.

Both the bikes had a head-on collision after the riders lost control when they were at Sentakottai. Under the impact of the collision, Dinesh and Samuel died on the spot while Vishwa and Nishanth sustained severe injuries.

The public rescued the injured and rushed them to Pudukkottai GH while Athirampattinam police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.

The police also retrieved the bodies and sent them to Pattukkottai GH for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are on.