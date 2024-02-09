Begin typing your search...

Two youth held for pelting stone at Tiruchendur-Vanchi special fare train

The incident occurred at 4.21 pm on February 6 when the special fare train was moving between Tirunelveli and Talaiyuthu station.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Feb 2024 9:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-08 21:30:29.0  )
Two youth held for pelting stone at Tiruchendur-Vanchi special fare train
X

Representative Image

MADURAI: Two youths were held in connection with a stone pelting incident causing damage to a bogie of Tiruchendur-Vanchi Maniyachchi train (06680), sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 4.21 pm on February 6 when the special fare train was moving between Tirunelveli and Talaiyuthu station. In the wake of the incident, the Railway Protection Force personnel inspected the spot and held inquiries.

After enquiring, A. Selvam (18) of North Street, Pallikottai, Manur taluk, Tirunelveli and K Kasi Pandi (20) of Lourdu Matha Kovil Street, Kayathar, Thoothukudi district were brought to the Post.

Based on enquiry, a case was registered against Selvam and Kasi Pandi under Section 145, 147 and 154 of Railways Act.

However, both of them were released on bail with instructions to appear before Court, as on when required, sources said.

stone peltingstone pelting incidentTiruchendur-Vanchi Maniyachchi traintrain stone peltingRailway Protection ForceRPFarrestTamil Nadu
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X