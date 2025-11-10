Two youth electrocuted while cleaning vehicle in Kallakurichi

Begin typing your search...

    The deceased were identified as Aravind (26) and Shahil (17). They reportedly came into contact with a live wire while cleaning a vehicle at the service centre, police said.

    Representative image (File photo)

    KALLAKURICHI: Two youth died after allegedly being electrocuted at a two-wheeler water service centre in Thiyagadurgam, police said on Sunday.

    "The incident occurred late on Saturday night. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District Government General Hospital for post-mortem," an official of the Thiyagadurgam police station said. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

