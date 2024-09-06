Two young sisters from MP, employed in a garments firm, killed in Tirupur road accident

CHENNAI: Two young sisters lost their lives in a road accident on the Palladam-Tarapuram Road in Tirupur on Thursday night.

As reported by Daily Thanthi, Pushpa (20) and Harshitha (18), daughters of Rubalaswamy from Madhya Pradesh, had been working at a private banian company for the past few months.

At around 8 pm yesterday, a van carrying labourers from Kallakinar to Palladam hit the sisters while they were crossing the Palladam-Tarapuram road to visit a shop opposite their workplace. The impact of the collision caused them to fall onto a car coming from the Palladam side.

The sisters were severely injured while three occupants of the car too sustained wounds. Onlookers rushed to their aid however Pushpa died en route to the Palladam Government Hospital. Harshitha was transferred to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment where she succumbed later.

The Palladam police are investigating the incident.