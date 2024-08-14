Begin typing your search...

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Aug 2024 6:17 AM GMT
    Two workers killed in blast at Srivilliputhur firecracker factory
    Visual from the spot

    CHENNAI: Two workers died in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in Mayadevanpatti village in Srivilliputhur block, Virudhunagar district, on Wednesday.

    The blast triggered a fire which claimed the lives of two workers trapped in the factory, Puli Kutty and Karthik, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    Firefighters from Srivilliputhur and Sivakasi are currently working to control the blaze.

    Further details are awaited.

    ExplosionFirecracker factorySrivilliputhurWorkers killedFactory accidentIndustrial explosionTamil Nadu newsFirecracker accident
    Online Desk

