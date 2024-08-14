Two workers killed in blast at Srivilliputhur firecracker factory

CHENNAI: Two workers died in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in Mayadevanpatti village in Srivilliputhur block, Virudhunagar district, on Wednesday.

The blast triggered a fire which claimed the lives of two workers trapped in the factory, Puli Kutty and Karthik, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Firefighters from Srivilliputhur and Sivakasi are currently working to control the blaze.

Further details are awaited.