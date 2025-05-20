Two workers die after inhaling toxic fumes from sewage tank in Palladam

CHENNAI: Two workers died and three others were hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes from a sewage tank in Palladam on Monday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident took place at a dyeing factory located in Chinnakarai in Palladam. The factory operates a zero-discharge system where wastewater is treated and reused.

On Monday, five workers descended into the sewage tank to clean it. However, while cleaning it, they were exposed to toxic fumes, which resulted in them collapsing inside the tank. When they didn't exit for a long time, other workers at the factory searched the tank and found them lying unconscious.

The victims were immediately rushed to the Tirupur Government Hospital where Venu Gopal (30), and Saravanan (27) were declared dead. The other three workers, Hari (26) Muthukumar (33) and Chinnasamy (36) are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

District Collector Christhuraj and other officials visited the spot and conducted an enquiry. The Palladam police have registered a case.