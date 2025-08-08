Two-wheeler rams into roadside wall, 2 killed in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: Two persons died while their two-wheeler hit a retaining wall after losing control in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

It is said, Anand, a resident of Punganur near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai, along with his friend Mohanraj was proceeding home from Vaitheeswaran Kovil bazaar.

When they were nearing the railway gate, Anand lost control while negotiating a turn, and the two-wheeler hit a roadside retaining wall.

In the impact, the duo were tossed off the bike and sustained severe injuries.

People who witnessed the mishap rushed them to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital.

However, Anand died on the way to the hospital while Mohanraj, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to his injuries later.

Vaitheeswaran Kovil police registered a case and retrieved the bodies. Later, the bodies were handed over to the family members.

A case was registered, and investigations are on.