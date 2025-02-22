Two-week Kashi Tamil Sangamam trip captures centuries-old links

VARANASI: From artisans, women entrepreneurs, and central university students to traders, farmers and self-help groups–over 1,200 delegates from different parts of Tamil Nadu are on a cultural and educational exchange trip to experience the ongoing Maha Kumbh and explore the religious circuit around it.

Lessons from history books to witnessing the evidence of the age-old connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the trip itinerary includes three destinations–Kumbh, Ayodhya and Varanasi–as part of the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

Organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government and other ministries, the annual cultural and educational exchange aims to celebrate and strengthen the ancient civilisational bond between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

According to K Venkat Ramana Ghanapati, Trustee at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the gathering is not merely a two-week event but one that spans centuries.

“Hanuman Ghat, Kedar Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat here are home to thousands of families from different southern states, reflecting the enduring connection between the two regions. At Hanuman Ghat alone, over 150 houses are owned by Tamil families, and it is on their streets that the Kasi Tamil Sangamam is held every day,” he said. “The exchange programme has brought to limelight the flourishing Tamil culture and highlighted the contributions of our ancestors,” added Ramana.