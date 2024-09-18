Begin typing your search...

    Two trains to continue stopping at Maddur station for another six months

    South Western Railway has advised the continuation of experimental stoppage at Maddur railway station

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Sep 2024 6:39 AM GMT
    Two trains to continue stopping at Maddur station for another six months
    X

    Image of an express train

    CHENNAI: South Western Railway has advised the continuation of experimental stoppage at Maddur railway station for train no 16315/16316 Mysuru – Kochuveli – Mysuru Express and Train No. 16231 Cuddalore Port – Mysuru Express for another six months with effect from October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

    Tamil NaduMaddur stationexperimental stoppageMysuru Express
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick