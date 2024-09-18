Begin typing your search...
Two trains to continue stopping at Maddur station for another six months
South Western Railway has advised the continuation of experimental stoppage at Maddur railway station
CHENNAI: South Western Railway has advised the continuation of experimental stoppage at Maddur railway station for train no 16315/16316 Mysuru – Kochuveli – Mysuru Express and Train No. 16231 Cuddalore Port – Mysuru Express for another six months with effect from October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
Next Story