    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Jan 2025 11:13 PM IST
    Two trains rescheduled on January 5; check details here
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No. 07436 Nagercoil - Kacheguda special scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 12.30 am on January 5 (Tomorrow) is rescheduled to leave Nagercoil at 2.15 am due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 1 hour 45 mins).

    Train No. 07160 Kollam- Nanded special scheduled to leave Kollam at 2.30 am on January 5 (Tomorrow) is rescheduled to leave Kollam at 5.15 am due to late running of pairing rake (Late by 2 hours 45 mins)

    DTNEXT Bureau

