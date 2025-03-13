Two trains on Erode-Jolarpettai section partially cancelled on March 19

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of the following train services on the Erode - Jolarpettai section owing to engineering works between Jolarpettai and Tirupattur.

1. Train No. 56108 Erode - Jolarpettai, scheduled to leave Erode at 6 am, will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur and Jolarpettai on March 19. The train will run from Erode to Tirupattur only, and not upto Jolarpettai that day.

2 Train No. 56107 Jolarpettai - Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 2.45 pm, will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai and Tirupattur on March 19. The train will originate from Tirupattur and not Jolarpettai, and run up to Erode that day, according to a release.