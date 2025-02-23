Two trains on Erode-Jolarpettai section partially cancelled; check dates here

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of the following train services on the Erode - Jolarpettai section to facilitate upgradation of signalling infrastructure of Jolarpettai railway station.

1. Train No 56108 Erode - Jolarpettai Passenger, scheduled to leave Erode at 6 am, will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur - Jolarpettai on Feb 25 and March 1, 2.

The train will run from Erode to Tiruppatur only; it will not run from Tirupattur to Jolarpettai on those days.

2. Train No 56107 Jolarpettai - Erode Passenger, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 2.45 pm, will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai - Tirupattur on Feb 25 and March 1, 2.

The train will not run from Jolarpettai to Tirupattur; it will leave from Tirupattur and run up to Erode on those days.