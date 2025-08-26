Two TN teachers set to receive national award on Sept 5 from President

CHENNAI: Two teachers from the State, one from Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Udumalaipettai and another teacher from a CBSE school in Mylapore, have been shortlisted for the National Award for Teachers this year.

The two teachers who have been selected for the honour will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on September 5, on the occasion of Teachers Day.

With more than 27 years of experience, V Vijayalakshmi (55) has been working as a BT assistant at the Udumalaipettai school in Tirupur district. She is teaching geography to students in classes 9 and 10, both in English and Tamil mediums.

Vijayalakshmi has bagged the award due to high qualification and fulfilling the requirements to receive the award under state government school category for Tamil Nadu. Speaking to DT Next, the award-winning teacher said, “My aim has always been to empower girl students through education by guiding them to discover their potential, voice, and future. In a career spanning 27 years, I have dedicated my life to creating inclusive, innovative, and impactful educational experiences, especially for girls from underserved and tribal communities.”

Vijayalakshmi holds nine academic degrees, including MEd, M.Phil (Education), MA Tamil, and BPEd. Besides being a teacher, Vijayalakshmi is also a member ofthe Women & Child Protection Committee and actively campaigns on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, child rights, road safety, and voter awareness.

Meanwhile, in the case of Revathy Parameswaran (59), the teacher is currently working as principal of PS Senior Secondary School in Mylapore. Revathy has 34 years of experience as a mathematics teacher. She has been heading the school for the last eight years.

Revathy, through these years, has contributed extensively in her field by publishing research papers, training teachers, community engagement, and attending international conferences on her subject, mathematics education. Revathi is also one of the authors of class 11 TN state board mathematics textbook and has published five research papers in various journals.