Two Tiruvannamalai cops arrested for alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old Andhra girl

CHENNAI: Two police personnel in Tiruvannamalai district have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident took place on September 30 near Eendhal bypass, where the survivor was travelling along with her mother and uncle. Police sources said the accused officers allegedly intercepted them and assaulted the young woman.

Following a complaint, a case was registered and both police personnel were arrested.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident and described it as the “height of insecurity for women in the state.” Condemning the government for the lapse, he asked, “What is the Chief Minister going to say about the atrocity committed by policemen who are supposed to ensure women’s safety? The CM should hang his head in shame for this disgraceful incident.” He also demanded immediate medical care for the victim and stern legal action against the perpetrators.