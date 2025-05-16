Two suspended over irregularities in MGNREGA scheme

MADURAI: Two officials, including an Assistant Block Development officer and Panchayat secretary were placed under suspension over alleged irregularities in MGNREGA.

In a few villages under the limits of Vadipatti panchayat union in Madurai district, irregularities were spotted in the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme.

Complaints received from some villagers of Poochampatti and Andipatti over irregularities and misappropriation of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme evoked response from authorities.

A petition was also submitted to the District Collector during the grievances redressal meeting last month.

Responding to the complaints, a team of officials from the District Rural Development Agency was formed to conduct an inquiry as per recommendations of the district administration.

After conducting a detailed inquiry, Kaniselvi, Assistant Block Development Officer, Vadipatti zone and Selvam, panchayat secretary, Andipatti were suspended.

Moreover, disciplinary action was also initiated against Vadipatti BDO Krishnaveni and supervisors Shivaranjith and Ranjitham, sources revealed.