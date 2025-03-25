Two suffer injuries in clash between ITI students in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: A clash broke out between two groups of ITI students in Tirunelveli, resulting in two students sustaining head injuries.

The incident occurred near the Pettai railway station, which is located across the government ITI.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, on March 21, a dispute between the students led to heightened tensions.

On Monday, the two groups converged at the Pettai railway station, where the situation escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the clash, the students hurled stones at each other and attacked with belts.

As a result, two students were injured, with one suffering severe head injuries.

The injured students were quickly rushed to the Palayamkottai government hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Railway Police Sub-Inspector Ramakrishnan and his team arrived at the scene and initiated a swift response.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the cause of the altercation, which is believed to be related to a personal matter involving a female student.