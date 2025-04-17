Two SIs, constable transferred after woman's death at police station in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: After a woman died by consuming pesticide on the premises of a police station in Thanjavur, two sub-inspectors and a constable were transferred on Wednesday. Despite the action against the personnel, the woman's kin have refused to accept her body, demanding a case be registered against the woman inspector who has been placed under waiting list.

A Ayya Dinesh (32), a resident of Nadukaveri near Tiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, has 13 cases registered against him in multiple stations in the region on charges including an attempt to murder.

The Nadukaveri police secured Ayya Dinesh on April 8 when he was waiting at a bus stop with his family to attend a family function. He was taken to the police station for an inquiry and his family followed them to the police station.

On demanding the reason behind securing him, the family was informed that he was arrested on charges of waylaying a person at knife-point. His kin rallied for his innocence and demanded his release, claiming a false case had been foisted against Dinesh.

However, the woman inspector Sharmila had reportedly scolded them and asked them to leave the station immediately.

Offended by the inspector, Dinesh's sisters, Menaka (31) and Keerthika (29), consumed pesticide and swooned on the police station premises.

The sisters were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital after first aid at Nadukaveri government hospital. Unfortunately, Keerthika, an engineering graduate, died without responding to the treatment, while Menaka had been undergoing intensive treatment.

Their relatives gathered in front of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and staged a protest. They also refused to accept the body.

Meanwhile, on April 11, the Superintendent of Police R Rajaram placed inspector Sharmila under wait list, but the family members continued to protest and refused to accept the body.

On Wednesday, the SP transferred the sub-inspectors Kaliyaperumal and Arivalagan to the Vattathikottai police station and Vallam police station, respectively. Meanwhile, constable Manimekalai was transferred to the Thiruvonam police station.

Despite the transfer orders, the family continued protest, refusing to receive Keerthika's body and demanding a case be registered against inspector Sharmila. They also demanded that all cases against Dinesh be withdrawn and threatened to approach the court if their demands were unmet. The officials are continuing to hold talks and pacify the agitating family members to de-escalate the situation.

Chronology

On April 8, Ayya Dinesh was arrested in front of his family in Nadukaveri

He had 13 cases against him, including an attempt to murder charge

His sisters, Menaka and Keerthika, consumed pesticide after police refused to release Dinesh and inspector Sharmila chastised them

Keerthika died without responding to treatment, while Menaka is still critical

Their kin protested and refused to accept her body unless action was taken

On April 11, Sharmila was placed under wait list

On April 16, SIs Kaliyaperumal and Arivalagan were moved to Vattathikottai and Vallam police stations respectively

Constable Manimekalai was transferred Tiruvonam police station

The family is stern on their demands and have also asked to withdraw all cases against Dinesh