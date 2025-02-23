Two siblings die after falling into well in Gudalur

CHENNAI: Two siblings, a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, died falling into a farm well in Gudalur on Sunday.

Police said Shalini, wife of Sathish Kumar from the TR Bazaar area in Gudalur, was busy at work on the farm, while her two children S Nithish, 5 and Pranitha, 3 were playing around in the morning. Sathish Kumar had gone to a PDS shop.

As the two children suddenly went missing, Shalini searched and found them drowned in a well. Soon, the villagers took them out and rushed to Gudalur Government Hospital, where doctors examined them and found them to be dead already.

As there was no doctor in Gudalur GH to conduct a post-mortem since it was a Sunday, the police attempted to take their bodies to Ooty Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

The irate relatives and villagers protested by squatting in front of Gudalur GH against taking the bodies to Ooty GH. They insisted that a post-mortem should be done in Gudalur GH itself, else hand over their bodies.

The police however pacified them and took the bodies to Ooty GH. The TR Bazaar police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.