CHENNAI: Two shops catch fire on Agaramthen main Road near Selaiyur on the wee hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported.

Police said at around 1.30 am a bakery and hardware shop in the Mappedu junction went up in flames.

Soon the locals alerted the rescue team and the fire and rescue team from Tambaram, Siruseri, Maraimalai Nagar, and Thoraipakkam rushed to the spot and started to douse the fire.

Police said the fire could not be controlled easily as the paint boxes and chemicals which were inside the hardware shop started to blast and there were many bundles of PVC wires inside the shop and it also started to burn.

The thick smoke covered the entire locality for a few kilometres. Later after five hours, the firefighters brought the situation under control and the fire was put off completely.

The Selaiyur police have registered a case and are investigating how the shops caught fire.

Police said there were no human casualties reported as there was nobody inside the shops.

However, the villagers were put to suffer due to the thick smoke as many suffered breathing difficulties.