ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 March 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Two schools in TN get bomb threat in email, students sent home
Representative image

CHENNAI: A bomb threat email has been sent to two private schools in Tamil Nadu, sparking panic among parents and students.

Two private schools in Gerugambakkam near Mangadu and Vadavalli, Coimbatore received bomb threat at the same time on Monday morning.

Subsequently, the students were evacuated and bomb squads are conducting a search in both the schools.

Online Desk

