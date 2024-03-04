Begin typing your search...
Two schools in TN get bomb threat in email, students sent home
Two private schools in Gerugambakkam near Mangadu and Vadavalli, Coimbatore received bomb threat at the same time on Monday morning.
CHENNAI: A bomb threat email has been sent to two private schools in Tamil Nadu, sparking panic among parents and students.
Subsequently, the students were evacuated and bomb squads are conducting a search in both the schools.
