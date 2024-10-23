Two schools in Tiruchy receive hoax bomb threat emails, holiday declared for students

TIRUCHY: In a shocking incident, two schools in Tiruchy received bomb threats on Wednesday.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, Sri Jayendra Matriculation Hr Sec School and Santhanam Vidhyalaya were targeted, prompting immediate police intervention.

Upon receiving the threats, bomb disposal squads were dispatched to both schools for thorough inspections. Fortunately, no explosive devices were found.

In response to the threats, the school administration declared a holiday for all students as a precautionary measure. Police are continuing their investigation into the source of the threats, while security has been tightened around the area.

Notably, on October 3, eight educational institutions received similar bomb threats via email. After a thorough search by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), these threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.

The threats continued the next day, on October 4, targeting several schools and colleges.

The identity of the individual responsible for these threats remains unknown, with authorities suspecting the use of advanced technology to issue them.