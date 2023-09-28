Two school students killed after falling in waterlogged pit in Tirupathur

TIRUPATHUR: Two school students died after falling into a 7 feet waterlogged pit near a school in Tirupathur, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Monica and Rajalakshmi. According to officials both victims were students of class 5 and 9 respectively.

"Inside the school premises there was a 7 feet pit that was digged to use the sand to lay road near the school. Due to rainfall for the past few days water has been stagnant in that pit. While returning from school yesterday evening, unfortunately Monica and Rajalakshmi fell into the pit.

Rajalakshmi's brother Manivel who noticed this shouted and called for help," police said. According to police officials the deceased victims were taken to a nearby hospital however they were declared brought dead.

"People recovered both Monica and Rajalakshmi from the pit and rushed to the Vanniyambadi Government hospital. Doctors treated the students declared two were dead already," police said. The relatives of the students on Wednesday staged a protest demanding action should be taken against whoever is responsible for negligence which killed two students.



Speaking to ANI, a relative of the deceased Monica said,"Yesterday after 5:30 pm our Monica and another girl fell into a pit which is inside the school. We don't know why the pit is there, few says the pit is there to take sand to lay road. Tamil Nadu Government should take action on this. How big pit was allowed inside school where 400 - 500 students are studying. The teacher or headmaster should have taken action." Police said that case has been registered against the Road Contractor and 5 others under section 304 A of IPC.

Further investigation is underway.