Two persons murdered in separate incidents in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Coimbatore on Saturday night. According to police, Gokul alias Gokulakrishnan (30), a gold smith from Selvapuram was stabbed to death by five persons following a quarrel.

Police arrested Nagarajan (27), Chandru (26) Surya (25) and Sanjay (25,) while a search is on for prime accused Praveen (29), who is also a relative of the deceased. Police said the two rival groups of friends headed by Gokul and Praveen had frequent clashes.

On Saturday night, Gokul questioned Praveen for an earlier assault and along with friends stabbed him to death.

Selvapuram police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at CMCH. In another incident, S Duraisamy (46) from Karumathampatti, smashed the head of M Gokul (26) from the same area with a hollow block stone in an inebriated condition following some petty quarrel. Police arrested Duraisamy and held inquiries.