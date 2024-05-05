Two persons die in Tiruchy as heatwave scorches region

TIRUCHY: Two persons died reportedly after the heatwaves in Tiruchy on Friday and Saturday; however, officials denied heat stroke to be the cause of the death.

Mercury levels had touched new heights in Tiruchy for the past few days and the district administration had cautioned the people to keep themselves indoors between 12 noon and 4 pm to avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Jayakumar (48), a painter from Puthur MGR Nagar, was proceeding to Puthur Four Road on his two-wheeler at around 1 pm. Suddenly, he felt giddy and stopped his two-wheeler and sat along the road. The onlookers arranged an ambulance and rushed him to the Tiruchy GH where he was given treatment. However, he succumbed in the evening. Based on a complaint by the relatives, Woraiyur police registered a case and are investigating,

Similarly, on Saturday, Senthil Kumar (42), a resident from Manthoppu near Karumandapam, who has been working in the Golden Rock Railway workshop, was walking along the Junction Railway Station at around 1 pm when he swooned suddenly. Soon, he was rushed to the GH but he was declared dead. The Cantonment Police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, health officials denied heatwaves to be the cause of the death in both cases. Officials claimed that the duo had some chronic disease, the reason why they met with sudden death. The officials also said they have been continuously monitoring the situation based on the instruction by the district administration.