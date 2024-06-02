Two passengers bound for Malaysia, Singapore held with fake passports at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: The airport police arrested two passengers for an attempt to travel by fake passport at Tiruchy International Airport on Saturday.

The immigration officials were verifying the documents of the passengers bound for Malaysia on an Air Asia flight on Friday late hours. The officials found the passport of a passenger to be fake. The passenger was identified as Abdul Kasmi (51) from Manamadurai in Sivagangai. The officials handed him over to the airport police immediately and the airport police arrested him.

Similarly, the immigration officials found the passport of Kannan (45), from Sivagangai who was travelling to Singapore by the Air India Express to be fake. Subsequently, he was handed over to the airport police and they arrested him.

The police commenced the investigation.