Two of family run over by speeding vehicle in TN

ERODE: A woman and her six-month-old girl child died in a road accident near here on Tuesday morning. According to police, Manivannan (30), a tailor living in Tiruppur was driving to Kallakurichi on a two-wheeler with his wife Subhashini (27), their elder daughter aged 4 and the younger daughter who is six-months-old. When they neared Perodu village near Erode, he lost control of his vehicle and fell down with the other three.



A speeding vehicle ran over Subhashini and her younger daughter, crushing them to death on the spot. After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted injured to a hospital. A case of accidental death was registered, and investigation is on.