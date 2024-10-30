Two mule account holders arrested by TN police in digital arrest scam

CHENNAI: A TN cybercrime investigation led to the arrest of Pardeep Singh (24) from Rajasthan and Yashdeep Singh (24) from Chandigarh, accused of operating "mule accounts" for a fraudulent gang, suspected to be involved in the digital arrest scam.

According to a police press release the duo allegedly opened multiple bank accounts and obtained SIM cards for the gang, receiving Rs. 1 lakh per account.

Police retrieved Rs. 23,25,433.49 from the accused's bank account.

The search for the primary accused continues. Both arrested individuals have been remanded.

In this digital arrest scam, the fraudster impersonates as a TRAI customer executive, threatening to suspend the victim's phone number claiming that he is involved in a money laundering case and demanding payment to avoid charges against the victim.

In this case, the victim received a call from a suspect, pretending to be a TRAI representative, informed the victim that his phone connection would be suspended and legal action will be taken for involvement in a money laundering case.

To avoid the charges, the victim was instructed to contact a "CBI officer" through WhatsApp video call, during which the fraudster on the call appeared in a police uniform. The fraudster instructed the victim to isolate himself, claiming that he was under "digital custody."

Furthermore, the fraudster threatened the victim with various fake documents shown to the victim, including a supposed fake Supreme Court arrest warrant and fake

documents from the RBI, falsely implicating the victim in a money laundering case involving Naresh Goyal (Jet Airways owner).

The victim was pressurized to deposit money into fraudsters’ bank account in order to "prove" his innocence. Believing the claims, the victim was coerced into transferring Rs. 1,00,00,000 (Rs. one crore) as "verification charges," which was promised to be returned afterward. After the transfer, the victim realized the scam and lodged an online complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

Based on this, an FIR was registered at Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, Chennai - SCCIC (State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre).

Subsequently, A Team was formed and the beneficiary bank account involved in the fraudulent transaction belonging to D and D enterprises was found during the course of the investigation, which is registered in the name of Pardeep Singh (24) from Rajasthan, who was found to be located in Chandigarh.

The special team headed by an Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime Wing went to Chandigarh swiftly and conducted joint raid with Cyber Crime Police, Chandigarh arrested Pardeep Singh(24) and Yashdeep Singh (24),who is an associate of kingpin of the mule account gang, in Chandigarh.

The investigation reveals that Pardeep Singh and Yashdeep Singh were instructed to open mule accounts by the Kingpin of the mule account gang.

Pardeep Singh had opened 7 bank accounts and obtained 7 SIM card in the name of D and D Enterprises, while Yashdeep Singh had opened over 20 bank accounts with SIM cards in the name of YDS Logistics, all in turn were provided to the main accused in exchange for a commission of Rs. 1 Lakh per mule account. The investigation in order to trace the primary accused of the scam is ongoing, the press release added.