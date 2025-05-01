Two more coal unloading machines to boost power generation

CHENNAI: In a significant development at strengthening TN’s power infrastructure, two additional coal unloading machines were inaugurated at the Kamarajar Port in Ennore, Tiruvallur district. The new equipment, established at Rs 197 crore, is expected to enhance coal handling capacity for thermal power stations in the region.

The machines have been installed at Coal Berth-3 for the 1,320 MW Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Thermal Power Project to meet the requirements of the upcoming power plant. Each unloader can discharge 2,600 tonnes/hour of coal and unload from vessels carrying up to 1.20 lakh DWT (deadweight tonnage).

While the unloaders are primarily intended for the Ennore plant, infrastructure has also been created to directly supply coal to the boiler bunkers of the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage 3 through the same berth. Also, arrangements have been made to deliver coal to the storage yards and boiler bunkers of NCTPS stages 1 and 2. Although the scheduled completion period for the installation was 24 months, the work was completed in just 22 months.

Additional Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who is also the chairman Tangedco, inaugurated the event. Other senior officials were also present.