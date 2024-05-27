Two more arrested in Chennai-Alappuzha Express assault case

CHENNAI: Two more individuals have been arrested following the recent incident on the Chennai-Alappuzha Express, where the passengers were assaulted for reprimanding youths engaged in smoking.

The police took action and arrested more people, following the circulation of the incident.

Earlier, Tiruppur Railway Police on May 26 arrested two persons, including a 17-year-old boy, who had attacked a passenger on board the Alappuzha Express allegedly in an inebriated state early in the morning, at Tiruppur station.

The video of the youth uttering filthy words and attacking the complainant, Manikandan, went viral on social media.

According to the complainant, the youth attacked him when he reprimanded them for causing nuisance to passengers from Erode where they had boarded the train.

The Railway police have registered a case under IPC sections 294 (b) (using obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) read with 147 IPC, stated reports.