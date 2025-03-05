Two missing Kanniyakumari girls traced to Chennai in 48 hours

MAUDRAI: Two girl students, who went missing a couple of days ago from Serupalur of Thiruvattar, Kanniyakumari district, were traced and rescued from a locality in Chennai.

The missing students were rescued in just 48 hours. The girls are studying in Class 8 and Class 9 at the same school. As the girls went missing parents complained to Thiruvattar police.

Based on a directive of SP Stalin, a special team led by Thuckalay DSP Parthiban was formed and after combing through many CCTV cameras they found the girls in Chennai.

Inquiries revealed that the girls had left their homes after parents scolded them.