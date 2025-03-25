Two men from Kerala arrested in Sivaganga, smuggling bid foiled, 26 kilos of ganja seized

MADURAI: Two men from Kerala were arrested near Devakottai in Sivaganga district on Monday after a team of police foiled a smuggling bid and seized large quantities of ganja.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Devakottai Deputy Superintendent of Police Goutham conducted a vehicle check. When the team found a suspicious car, the vehicle bearing Kerala registration was intercepted.

After checking the vehicle, thirteen bundles of ganja weighing 26 kg were seized.

Investigations revealed that the contraband was brought from Andhra Pradesh to smuggle into Sri Lanka by sea route through Rameswaram.

Those arrested were Arun (30) and Vinith (33) of Kurkancheri, Kerala and the vehicle was also seized, sources said.