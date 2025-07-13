Two men arrested in Ramanathapuram for possession of methamphetamine

CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram police arrested two men charged with the illegal possession of narcotics, sources said on Saturday.

The district police took strict action against smuggling after the directive of the Superintendent of Police, G Chandeesh. A team led by Keelakarai Sub-Inspector was on patrol on Friday. While patrolling near a women's college in Keelakarai, they secured a person named S Mohamed Rasik Ali (40) from Sangulikara Street, Keelakarai, and seized approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine from him.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the methamphetamine was purchased from S Aakil Ali (27) from NMT Street, Keelakarai. Rasik Ali was arrested, and a case was registered against him by the Keelakarai police under section 22(b) of the NDPS Act.

Rasik Ali has also been remanded in judicial custody. The Superintendent of Police commended the Keelakarai Sub Inspector and his team for arresting the accused and seizing the narcotics. The SP also warned of strict action against those involved in illegal activities in the district.