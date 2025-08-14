Two MEMU trains fully cancelled between Katpadi and Jolarpettai

CHENNAI: Two MEMU trains are fully cancelled between Katpadi and Jolarpettai as part of engineering works in Arakkonam – Jolarpettai section (3 Hours 30 Minutes) from 10:05 am to 1:35 pm on August 15( Friday).

Katpadi – Jolarpettai MEMU passenger leaving Katpadi at 10:30 am, Jolarpettai – Katpadi MEMU passenger leaving Jolarpettai at 12:55 pm, said a Southern Railway statement.