‘Two’ many presidents of PMK wish Christians unity

CHENNAI: There seems to be no end to the father-son tussle over the post of PMK’s president as both father S Ramadoss and son Anbumani issued messages to wish Christians for the Easter festival, referring to themselves as the party president.

While Ramadoss’s message referred to him as the founder-president of the party, Anbumani issued the statement by calling himself the president and his father the founder of the party.

Ironically, both of them wished the people of TN for unity, brotherhood and love. “We should love everyone and forgive those who committed mistakes,” Anbumani said. A family feud in the Ramadoss’s family came to the fore after he made an announcement removing his son Anbumani Ramadoss from the post of party president and declaring himself as the president, stoking an internal squabble.

While the announcement came as a shock to the cadre, fissures began to divide the top leaders, too. When party treasurer Thilagabama openly aligned with Anbumani and criticised Ramadoss, general secretary Vadivel Ravanan made statements against her and in support of the party founder.

A senior functionary downplayed the issue and said it would be resolved soon. “Both the leaders (Ramadoss and Anbumani) will participate in the Vanniyar Sangam conference that will be held in Mamallapuram on May 11. When they sit together, the issues will be resolved,” the PMK leader expressed confidence.

Two days after Ramadoss made the announcement, Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement addressing the functionaries that he will continue as the president of the party. “I was elected as the party president by the general council members as per the rules. The Election Commission has also recognised the appointment. I will continue to work as the president of PMK. I am committed to fulfilling the reason for which the party had elected me and the reason that the party founder (Ramadoss) launched the party,” Anbumani had said.

Going by the fresh volleys, the war, it seems, is yet to be over.