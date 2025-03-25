Two lorry drivers held for murdering petrol bunk staff in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Two lorry drivers were arrested for murdering a 47-year-old employee of a petrol bunk in Coimbatore on Sunday night.

The deceased, Kalimuthu (47), a native of Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district was residing in Rayarpalayam near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore and working as a cashier in a petrol bunk in the Kittampalayam area. His brother Narayanan is also working in the same bunk.

On Sunday night, a lorry, driven by Marimuthu (31) from Kovilpatti, and alternative driver Saravanakumar (26) from Kovilpatti had come from Thoothukudi to load goods from a private firm in Kittampalayam. Police said Marimuthu drove rashly in reverse with a plan to halt the lorry near the bunk at night.

“As the lorry came too close and stopped just short of ramming, Kalimuthu broke into an argument with the lorry drivers. Following the intervention of other bunk staff, the two drivers left the spot to halt the lorry a little distance away,” police said.

Police said after 10 pm when all other staff had left, Kalimuthu and his brother Narayanan slept in the bunk itself. “Around midnight, Narayanan had gone to the restroom, when the two drivers came with an iron rod and woke up Kalimuthu bludgeoned his head. He bled to death on the spot. Before leaving the spot, the duo also smashed the glass doors of the bunk,” police said.

Police said Narayanan, who returned shortly to find his brother lying dead, had complained to Karumathampatti police. The body of the deceased was then sent for a post-mortem at ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

A special team of police nabbed the accused driver after a search from a hideout when they sustained a fracture in their right hand while attempting to escape by jumping over a low-way bridge. They were admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.