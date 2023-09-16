Two Lankan fishermen arrested in TN

CHENNAI: Two Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) of the Tamil Nadu Police, near Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

Police said the fishermen were identified as J.Nixon Deluxe (38) and D.Kayus Subathiran (36)--both natives of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen had ventured into fishing in a mechanised boat from Talaimannar, late on September 12. While fishing near Katchatheevu the next day morning, their boat engine developed a snag following which they were stranded mid-sea.

However, the two fishermen managed to reach the Kodiyakkarai coast near Vedaranyam on Friday, when based on an alert, the CSG police arrested them. A case has been registered at the Vedaranyam Marine Police Station. Further investigations are on, police said.