"Two language policy forced in govt institutions in Tamil Nadu" BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP launched its signature campaign in support of the three-language policy of the National Education Policy (NEP). State president K Annamalai, party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, and other leaders participated in the campaign.

"All senior leaders, district presidents and mandal presidents are taking part in the signature campaign. It is going to be a mass movement. It will change the fortune of the Tamil Nadu people. The three-language policy is carried out in private institutions. Two language policy is forced in the government institutions," Soundararajan told ANI on Wednesday.

The BJP leader questioned why children are denied the opportunity to study another language which will open new job opportunities

"Why the government children are denied studying another language which will give them ample opportunities for jobs or further studies?.. We want the NEP to be followed so that the same education system is followed in the central board examinations, state board examinations, as well as in the government board examinations...," she said.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urged the people to "rise" to defend the state in a fight against the delimitation of constituencies and the three-language policy.

Stalin criticised the three-language policy, saying that it had resulted in the Centre withholding the state's funds and that delimitation would now 'affect' the state's representation.

"Their three-language policy has already resulted in the withholding of our rightful funds. Likewise, while they claim they will not reduce Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, they are unwilling to assure that the representation of other states will not be disproportionately increased. Our demand is clear - do not determine parliamentary constituencies based on population alone...We will never compromise on Tamil Nadu's welfare and future for anyone or anything...Tamil Nadu will resist! Tamil Nadu will prevail," Stalin said.