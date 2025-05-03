Two killed over land dispute in Theni district

MADURAI: Two persons, including an elderly man, were murdered and three others injured near Uthamapalayam in Theni district. The incident occurred at Hanumanthampatti on Thursday night following a dispute between two families over claiming ownership of poramboke lands.

The deceased victims have been identified as Muthumayan (70) of Kamayagoundanpatti and his son-in-law Sundar (54), sources said.

Discontent brewed between the families of Sundar of Hanumanthampatti and his neighbour Rajendran (59) over taking possession of the poramboke land.

It resulted in an altercation between Sundar and Rajendran, and it flared when Parthiban (31), son of Rajendran and an army jawan, returned to his native on leave.

On the fateful night of Thursday, the altercation ended in violence when Rajendran, along with his son Parthiban and wife Vijaya, attacked Sundar and Muthumayan with sticks and stabbed them with knives.

While Muthumayam succumbed to injuries on the spot, Sundar, who was admitted to Theni Government Medical College Hospital after being referred from Uthamapalayam GH, died despite treatment on Friday morning.

The injured were Rajendran, Parthiban and Vijaya. The accused are absconding, and based on a complaint, Uthamapalayam police filed a case.