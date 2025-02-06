Two killed, over 20 injured as private bus topples in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: In a ghastly mishap, two college students died and more than 20 others suffered injuries after an overcrowded private bus toppled at Sengapalli in Tirupur on Thursday.

The bus, with over 70 passengers, was bound for Erode from Tirupur New Bus Stand. As the bus reached Pallagoundenpalayam on Salem-Coimbatore National Highways at around 8:30 am, driver Madasamy attempted to overtake a truck when he lost control, resulting in the mishap.

On receiving information, the Uthukuli police rushed to the spot and commenced rescue operations along with people.

Police said S Periyasamy (19) from Kuttaipalayam and Harikrishnan (19) from Sundakkampalayam, both studying first year in a private college in Erode died on the spot.

Traumatic scenes unfolded as many sustained critical injuries by losing their hands and legs. They all were rushed to Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for treatment. Tirupur Superintendent of Police Girish Ashok Yadav visited the accident spot and held inquiries.

Traffic was disrupted on the road for a while due to the accident.

Villagers alleged that the private buses are overcrowded as Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses tend to skip interior villages.

“Mostly, buses do not come to areas like Pallagoundenpalayam and Sengapalli; instead, they go by the Coimbatore-Salem National Highways. Hence, some private buses that cover these villages remain crowded with mainly students going to school and colleges,” claimed villagers.