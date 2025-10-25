Two killed in wall collapse in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: Two workers died after the wall that was drenched in the continuous rains had collapsed in Ariyalur on Friday.

It is said that S Anbalagan (46), from Thularankurichi village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur, was repairing the thatched roof of his house along with Ramachandran (60), a resident of the same village.

While they were involved in the work, the wall in the house collapsed on them, trapping both Anbalagan and Ramachandran under the rubble.

On hearing the screams, the MGNREGS workers who were working nearby ran to rescue them, but Ramachandran died on the spot.

Anbalagan was rushed to Jayankondam GH from where he was referred to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed on the way to the hospital. The deceased Ramachandran was survived by his wife, six daughters and three sons, while Anbalagan was survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Jayankondam police registered a case and are investigating.