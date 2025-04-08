Two killed in rain-related incidents in Tirupur, over 80,000 plantains damaged in Erode

COIMBATORE: Rains accompanied by strong winds left a trail of destruction, resulting in the deaths of two persons in Tirupur and the damage of over 80,000 plantain crops due to strong winds in Erode.

Police said Vinod Kumar (40) from Madurai was working in a dyeing unit in Pachangattupalayam near Tirupur while staying in a room.

“After work on Sunday, Vinod Kumar was walking to his room when he unfortunately stepped on a live wire, which snapped due to rain and wind. He died of electrocution on the spot,” police said.

On receiving the information, the Palladam police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a postmortem at Palladam Government Hospital.

In another incident, Rajan (28), a construction worker from Tiruvannamalai, died after a metal sheet in the roofing collapsed on him while he was asleep at his house in Ammapalayam on Sunday night. The Tirumuruganpoondi police sent the body of the deceased for a postmortem at Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital, and further inquiries are on.

In Erode, more than 80,000 plantain crops were damaged in strong winds that accompanied rains in the Nambiyur and Anthiyur areas on Sunday night. As many as 13 huts were blown away in the winds in Paruthikattupalayam and KS Nagar. The damp walls of many of those houses also fell off, forcing inmates to rush out to safety.

Farmers grieved that they were met with huge losses due to damage caused by heavy winds. “Farmers have spent up to one lakh to raise plantains in an acre. Many of the farmers also took loans to raise the crops. So, authorities from the revenue department should assess the damage and compensate the loss incurred by farmers,” farmers said.