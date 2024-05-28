Begin typing your search...
Two killed as tractor rams bike in Kovai
COIMBATORE: Two construction workers, who were riding a two-wheeler, died after they were knocked down by a tractor in Coimbatore outskirts.
The deceased identified as P Gopalakrishnan and Jagannathan were bound to their home in Perianaickenpalayam after work at a construction site in Kovanur, when a tractor coming in the opposite direction knocked them down on Palamalai Road on Sunday night.
While Jagannathan died on the spot, Gopalakrishnan succumbed to injuries on the way to a government hospital in Perianaickenpalayam.
The rural police booked tractor driver Siva Kumar and further inquiries are on.
