The rural police booked tractor driver Siva Kumar and further inquiries are on

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-28 00:31:13.0  )
Two killed as tractor rams bike in Kovai
Representative Image

COIMBATORE: Two construction workers, who were riding a two-wheeler, died after they were knocked down by a tractor in Coimbatore outskirts.

The deceased identified as P Gopalakrishnan and Jagannathan were bound to their home in Perianaickenpalayam after work at a construction site in Kovanur, when a tractor coming in the opposite direction knocked them down on Palamalai Road on Sunday night.

While Jagannathan died on the spot, Gopalakrishnan succumbed to injuries on the way to a government hospital in Perianaickenpalayam.

The rural police booked tractor driver Siva Kumar and further inquiries are on.

